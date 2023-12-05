Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.04 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.53% of Planet Fitness worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.