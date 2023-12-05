Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $32.50 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.