Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.32 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,352 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $35,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $94,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of LOPE opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

