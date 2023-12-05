Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36.67 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $36,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

