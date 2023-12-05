Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $38.64 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 121.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.50% of R1 RCM worth $38,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

