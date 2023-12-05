Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $39.17 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 793,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $39,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

