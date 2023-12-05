Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $46.86 Million Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 9.80% of QuinStreet worth $46,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in QuinStreet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in QuinStreet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $683.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

