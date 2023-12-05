Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.52% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $31,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

