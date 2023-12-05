Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 19,611 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.63% of Five9 worth $37,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.88. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

