Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 251,094 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,094 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Clarus worth $31,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 1,448.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.44%.

Clarus Profile

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.