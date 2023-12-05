Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 28,237 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

