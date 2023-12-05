Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 37,895 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,895 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prologis were worth $41,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.