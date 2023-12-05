Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 574,661 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.80% of Cimpress worth $43,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $530,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $77.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

