Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

