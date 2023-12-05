Toro (NYSE:TTC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.87 and last traded at $82.03. 45,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 574,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

