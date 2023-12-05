TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

