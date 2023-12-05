Traders Buy High Volume of Smith & Wesson Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 422% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,002 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,783.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 353,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,324. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $669.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

