Traders Purchase High Volume of Pilgrim’s Pride Call Options (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,488% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,798 call options.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,149. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 830,555 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,619,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 535,544 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 11,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 523,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 492,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

