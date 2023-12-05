TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Reduced by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $967.61 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $892.34 and its 200-day moving average is $870.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

