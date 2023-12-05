Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 7,851 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Visa were worth $182,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.00. 556,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The stock has a market cap of $464.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

