Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $406.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,478. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.91 and a 200 day moving average of $393.71. The company has a market capitalization of $380.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

