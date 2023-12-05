Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $104,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

