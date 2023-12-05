Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,090 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chevron were worth $119,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

