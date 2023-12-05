Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Danaher were worth $74,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.83. 452,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

