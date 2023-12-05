Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $284.73 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.63. 4,308,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,584,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.