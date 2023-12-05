Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 10,444,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,487,004. The company has a market cap of $240.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

