Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $46,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $352.21. 98,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,410. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

