Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,431 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.76. 651,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

