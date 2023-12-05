Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,511 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comcast were worth $81,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,583,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.