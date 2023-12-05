TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of TreeHouse Foods worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 82,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,864. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. Barclays cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

