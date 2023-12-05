Truist Financial Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $87.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in Etsy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

