Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $459.50. The stock had a trading volume of 268,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.77 and a 200 day moving average of $386.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $467.63.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

