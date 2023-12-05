Truxton Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Truxton Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Truxton has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

