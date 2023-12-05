Trybe Capital Management LP Acquires 9,978 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trybe Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 5.0% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,824 shares of company stock valued at $193,088,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,272. The company has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $214.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

