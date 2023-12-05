Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. Twilio has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,221 shares of company stock worth $814,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

