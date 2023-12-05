TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $18.51. TXO Partners shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 1,223 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

TXO Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $23,053,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

