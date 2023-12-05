UBS Group Boosts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $56.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMVT. Raymond James raised Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.62.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMVT

Immunovant Stock Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,726 shares in the company, valued at $34,961,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,726 shares in the company, valued at $34,961,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $6,473,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 163.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 820.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $24,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.