UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $575.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $530.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

