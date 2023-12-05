UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $24.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.96.

PATH stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UiPath by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 37.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Creative Planning raised its position in UiPath by 31.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 25.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

