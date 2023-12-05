Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205,611 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $486.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

