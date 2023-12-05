UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $177.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UniFirst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

