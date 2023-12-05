Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.59. The stock had a trading volume of 331,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

