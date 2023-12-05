Union Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,158,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after purchasing an additional 494,995 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $250.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.23 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.