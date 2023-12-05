Union Savings Bank Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.62. 306,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.58 and its 200-day moving average is $420.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

