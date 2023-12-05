Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 495 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,620,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,534,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.58. The stock has a market cap of $753.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,065 shares of company stock worth $7,059,160 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.