Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 526 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 14,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in FedEx by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.18. 56,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

