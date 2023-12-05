Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 563 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

CMI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

