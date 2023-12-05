Union Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

CSX Trading Down 1.0 %

CSX traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. 906,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

