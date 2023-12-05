Union Savings Bank Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Shares of ORLY opened at $972.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $937.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

