Union Savings Bank Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

